Romeo T. Andagan, of Dededo, died on Nov. 6 at the age of 59. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium.
