Romulo Pascua and Lucia Taijeron Pascua

Romulo Pascua and Lucia Taijeron Pascua

Romulo Pascua and Lucia Taijeron Pascua, of Chalan Pago, both recently died. Lucia died on Sept. 8 at the age of 64 and Romulo died on Sept. 28 at the age of 79. A private cremation was held.

Tags

Load entries