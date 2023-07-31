Ronald Abegania Dudan, of Barrigada, passed away July 22 at the age of 54. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at the lower level of Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Private Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

