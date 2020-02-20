Ronald Anthony Jacosalem Pangelinan, familian Kotpus, of Mangilao, died Feb. 16 at the age of 40. Mass is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Mangilao church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

