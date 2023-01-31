Ronald Bayona Villanueva, of Barrigada, died Jan. 25 at the age of 55 Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

Tags

Load entries