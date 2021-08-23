Ronald Pablo Rivera, familian Bunny/Lalo, of Yigo, and formerly of Talo'fo'fo', died Aug. 9 at the age of 53. Evening Mass is being offered at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Social Hall at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Togcha, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Nearly impossible for me to pay back $5,000'
- Complaint: Children bound, beaten and deprived of food; couple arrested
- 'Girl from Guam' wins Mrs. Regency International
- Governor: The unvaccinated will be under a restriction of movement
- Drug dealer refuses to be a government informant
- Duo wanted in Harmon shooting
- Man shot in Harmon home
- 13 GDOE schools report COVID-19 cases
- Guam man faces life in prison for sexual abuse of child
- Police find man with multiple stab and burn wounds in Dededo
Images
Videos
There’s a big difference between not being required to do something and being prohibited from doing something. Read more
- By Terri Schlichenmeyer For The Guam Daily Post
Whaddaya think? Read more
- Jeryl Lujan
(Editor's note: This letter is in response to The Guam Daily Post editorial based on a prior report about the six chosen suppliers of school s… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In