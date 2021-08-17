Ronald Pablo Rivera, familian Bunny/Lalo, of Yigo, and formerly of Talofofo, died on Aug. 9 at the age of 53. Evening Mass is being offered nightly at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Social Hall at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Togcha, in Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 sailors on British carrier strike group charged on Guam
- Complaint: Children bound, beaten and deprived of food; couple arrested
- Alleged thief: ‘You shouldn’t leave your doors unlocked’
- To all who refuse vaccine in difficult times
- UPDATE: FBI confirms investigation into bank robbery at FHB Guam branch
- 2 British carrier sailors charged, released
- SNAP fraudster to pay back $18K
- Authorities: Bank robbery suspect may be armed and dangerous
- UPDATE: 16W upgraded to tropical storm again; officials advise residents to prepare
- 16W upgraded to tropical storm
Images
Videos
Recently, the debate over COVID-19 vaccination has become more robust. Those who have taken a stance not to get vaccinated – or at least not y… Read more
The Work Zone
- Jerry Roberts
On Friday in these pages, Dr. Samuel Friedman, director of the Cancer Center of Guam, strongly attacked people who have not chosen to take any… Read more
- Joseph "Joey" T. Duenas
Attorney Edwin H. Caldie’s letter stated recently that the creditors are not asking to be compensated for the “full value of the Archdiocese’s… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In