Ronald Pablo Rivera, familian Bunny/Lalo, of Yigo, and formerly of Talo'fo'fo', died Aug. 9 at the age of 53. Evening Mass is being offered nightly at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Social Hall at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Togcha, in Yona.
