Ronald Paul Quitugua, of Talo'fo'fo', died on Oct. 15 at the age of 53. Rosary is prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at Talo'fo'fo'. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Interment will follow immediately at Togcha Cemetery, Yona.

Tags

Load entries