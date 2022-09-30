Ronald Quichachay Santiago, Familian “Lizo”, of Indiana and formerly of Malesso, died September. 26 at the age of 75. Nightly masses are said at 6 p.m. Monday- Friday (no mass on Wednesday and Thursday), at 5 p.m. Saturday, and at 6 a.m. Sunday through Oct. 4 at San Dimas Church Malesso'. Cremation and burial will take place in Indiana, Evansville.

