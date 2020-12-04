Ronald Taitingfong Santos, familian Bole', of Sinajana, died Nov. 26 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
