Ronaldo "Ronnie" Reyes Barque, of Dededo, died Oct. 24 at the age of 65. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. until Nov. 1 followed by Mass, at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9, 11 a.m Nov. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

