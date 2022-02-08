Ronnie Chargualaf Guzman, familian Udan, of Maina, died Jan. 27 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is offered at 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday (no Mass Tuesday and Thursday) and 8 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina. Last respects will be from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Our Lady of Purification in Maina. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

