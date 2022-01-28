Roque Camacho Tayama, of Honolulu, Hawaii, died Jan. 5 at the age of 51. A memorial service was held in Honolulu on Jan. 21 and his remains were brought home to Guam. Rosary will be held at 8:30 a.m., followed by funeral Mass and entombment at 9 a.m. on his birthday, Feb. 2, at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church in Mongmong. Entombment service will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.
