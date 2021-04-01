Roque “Bill” Concepcion Torres, of Yigo and formerly of Barrigada, died March 4 at the age of 59. Rosary is being prayed each evening via Zoom. Contact family for log-on information. Last respects will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. April 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

