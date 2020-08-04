Roque Daniel Santos, familian Maca, of Dededo, died on July 24, at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 3:30 -6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

