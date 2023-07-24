Roque “Papa Roq” Garrido Blas, Familian Litches, of Dededo, passed away July 14 at the age of 70. Last respects will be held from 10-noon August 4 at Father Dueñas Memorial Boys Chapel. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. followed by Interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries