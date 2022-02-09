Roque “Roke” Maanao Manibusan, familian Bittut/Pugai, of Asan, died Feb. 6 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being said at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan. Last respects will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries