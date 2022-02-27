Roque “Roke” Maanao Manibusan, familian Bittut/Pugai, of Asan, died Feb. 6 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday, Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. at Nino Perdido Church in Asan. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon March 1 at Nino Perdido Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

