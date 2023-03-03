Roque “Slap” Pangelinan Sablan, Familian Barette, of Yona, died Feb. 26, at the age of 67. Mass of Intention is offered at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday (No mass Thursday), 4 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Francis Church, Yona. Rosary is also being prayed at 6 p.m., ending March 6 at the family’s residence, 126 Joseph M. Eustaquio St., Yona. Last respects will be held from 8:30–10:30 a.m. March 17 at the family Residence, #126 Joseph Eustaquio St., Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at Togcha Catholic Cemetery, Yona.

