Rosa Atoigue Reyes, also known as “Chai," of familian Tali, of Dededo, died July 2 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. July 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

