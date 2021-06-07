Rosa Atoigue Villagomez, also known as "Chai," familian Manok, of Talofofo, died May 17 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

