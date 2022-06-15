Rosa Champaco Quitano, of Toto, died June 10 at the age of 83. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. daily, followed by Mass, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto, and will end June 18. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon June 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Aunt witnessed crash that claimed her nephew’s life
- 'Joe is loved by many:' Friends, family stand by crash victim
- Police ID 24-year-old killed in Barrigada crash
- Police investigate Dededo crash
- Andersen air base security intercepts drone
- Police investigating fatal crash in East Hagåtña
- Mother held on $100K bail, toddler drowned in bathtub
- Police investigate after boat abandoned in Tumon
- Man dies in Barrigada crash
- Teacher arrested in alleged sexual assault of student
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
A POST-NATIVE PERSPECTIVE
- Dan Ho
This past week I received my Evoshield shots. If you don’t know what these are, they are the “next level” of COVID-19 protection, beyond the t… Read more
- +2
- By Peter R. Sgro Jr.
I. Giving the power to the people removes politics from decisions related to abortions Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In