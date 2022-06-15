Rosa Champaco Quitano, of Toto, died June 10 at the age of 83. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. daily, followed by Mass, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto, and will end June 18. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon June 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries