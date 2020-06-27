Rosa Cruz Perez, also known as “Mama Chai," familian Fungo/Gollo, of Yona, died June 22 at the age of 82. A memorial service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Windward Hills, Yon
