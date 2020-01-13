Rosa Fernandez Perez, of Talofofo, died Jan. 3 at the age of 84. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills. Private cremation services will follow immediately.
