Rosa Garcia Cruz, familian Cupa/Talang, of Asan, died on Aug. 22 at the age of 87. Due to COVID-19, there will be no Mass at church. Private funeral services will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Aug. 31 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

