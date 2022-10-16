Rosa "Auntie Chai/Mrs. C" Guerrero Candoleta, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Oct. 10 at the age of 86. Nightly rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the Candoleta residence, 136 San Pedro Street, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Last respects may be paid from 8-11 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Candoleta residence. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries