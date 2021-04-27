Rosa "Chai" Gutierrez Guzman, familian Tuncap/Bohn, of Maina, died on April 17 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. April 28 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina, followed by burial at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery.
