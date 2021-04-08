Rosa “Chai” Ignacio Cruz, familian Pa’ Eng, of Macheche, Dededo, died April 4 at the age of 67. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on April 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level, in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

