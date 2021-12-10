Rosa “Chai” Mafnas Damian, of Barrigada, died Dec. 4 at the age of 83. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Mass schedule is as follows: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, followed by rosary; 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, followed by rosary. Last respects will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
