Rosa “Chai” Mafnas Damian, of Barrigada died on Dec. 4 at the age of 83. Mass of Intentions are being held at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Mass schedule are as follows: 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 followed by Rosary; 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 followed by Rosary. Last Respects will be held from 1 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at Guam Memorial Park Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

