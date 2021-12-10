Rosa “Auntie Chai” Mafnas Lujan, of Dededo, died Dec. 2 at the age of 80. Nightly rosary and Mass are being prayed beginning at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 4:30 p.m. on weekends at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

