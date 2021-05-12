Rosa Mendiola Atalig, also known as “Nanchai,” familian “Je-Je,” of Agafa Gumas, Yigo, passed away in the Grace of our Lord on May 5 at the age of 98. Daily rosary is being said at noon via livestream at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88927428441 (Meeting ID: 889 2742 8441). Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on May 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Bernadita Church in Agafa Gumas, followed by interment at Pigo Cemetery in Hagåtña.
