Rosa Meno Tedpahogo Chargualaf, also known as “Rosan Dende” and “Mama Chai,” of Merizo, died June 4 at the age of 83. Family rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. each evening at 408 Jose E. Tedpahogo Lane, Merizo. Last respects will be held from 8:30-10:15 a.m. on June 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, Merizo. Interment will follow at Merizo Cemetery.
