Rosa Quichocho Quidachay, of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, died at the age of 73. Mass is being held at 6 p.m. Dec. 20-26 at St. Anthony's Church in Tamuning. Final respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 27 at the Tamuning church. Mass for the Christian Burial will be offered at noon, with private cremation services to follow. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 28 at Our Lady of Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In