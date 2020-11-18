Rosa Santos Taitano, also known as “Chai," familian Chabok/Bale Tres, of Yigo, died Nov. 4 at the age of 80. Virtual Mass of Intention is being offered online from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo as follows: 6 a.m. Monday to Friday; 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday; 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

