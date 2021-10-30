Rosalia “Liang” Blas Iriarte, familian Korincho and Tugon, of Mangilao, died Oct. 26 at the age of 96. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

