Rosalia Cruz Babauta

Rosalia Cruz Babauta

Rosalia "Rose/Laling" Cruz Babauta, of Dededo, died May 8 at the age of 62. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5 p.m. weekends, followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. 

Tags

Load entries