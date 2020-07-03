Rosalin Finona Roberto Quenga, fondly known as “Aunty Tilly," familian Englis/Lino, of Yigo, died June 28 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 8 at the family's residence, 164 Roberto Leon Guerrero Dr., Agana Heights (across from Naval Hospital). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. July 11 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Togcha, Yona.

