Rosalina "Sally" Bernarte McMurray, of Tumon Heights, died on Oct. 31 at the age of 84. Mass of Intention is offered at Blessed Diego Church in Tumon as follows: 6 p.m. on Nov. 5; 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6; 9 a.m. on Nov. 7; 6 p.m. on Nov. 8; 6 p.m. on Nov. 10; 6 p.m. on Nov. 12. Final Mass will be held on Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Last respects will be held on Nov. 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona where we will bid Sally a peaceful eternal rest.

