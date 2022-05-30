Rosalinda Amparo Depakakibo, of Dededo, died March 4 at the age of 78 in Dallas, Texas. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon May 31 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
