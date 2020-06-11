Rosalinda "Saling" Balmaceda Dela Cruz, of Dededo, died June 6, at the age of 97. A private memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 17, at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

