Rosaline Topasna Santos, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, passed away May 24. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 9 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Mass will be celebrated at noon. Cremation will follow.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
There is a saying that “some lessons are learned in the calm and others in the storm.” During the brunt of Typhoon Mawar and its aftermath, I … Read morePersonal lessons from Typhoon Mawar
Dear Catholic school family, Read moreA message of congratulations and gratitude
