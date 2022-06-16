Rosania “Mama Rose” Tmirngakl Eugenia Adelbai, of Ordot, died June 9 at the age of 86. Rosaries are being held nightly at 7 p.m. at the family residence: 248 Judge Sablan Street, Ordot. On June 18 (last night), following Rosary at 7 p.m., dinner will be served. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. June 20 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Rosania Tmirngakl Eugenia Adelbai
