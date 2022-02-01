Rosario "Charie" Adorable Mandell, of Tamuning, died Jan. 29 at the age of 83. Rosary and Mass of Intention are offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning until Feb. 6 as follows: rosary at 5:30 p.m., Mass at 6 p.m. weekdays; rosary at 4:30 p.m., Mass at 5 p.m. weekends. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning, followed by Burial at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

