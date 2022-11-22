Rosario "Charo" Baza Balajadia, of Yona, died Nov. 16 at the age of 75. Mass of Intentions is being prayed at 7 a.m. Mon-Wed daily at St. Francis Church, Yona. Nov. 24 is the 9th night, Mass is at 8 a.m. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Private Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
