Rosario “Charo"/"Auntie Charo"/"Mama Charo” Castro Calvo, of Maite, died Feb. 14 at the age of 86. Mass and Rosary are offered at 5:30 p.m. Rosary and 6 p.m. Mass Feb. 15-17, 20 and 21 and after 5 p.m. Mass Feb. 18 at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, Chapel of St. Therese, Hågatña (after 7:30 a.m. Mass Feb. 19 and 22 at the Main Church). Viewing and last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Chapel of St. Therese. Mass of Christian burial will be at noon in the Main Church. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.
Rosario Castro Calvo
Vanessa Wills
