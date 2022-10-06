Rosario “Dari” Cruz Alcantara, familian “Terao/Lencho”, of Dededo, died October 1 at the age of 90. Last respects will be held from 3:30 - 7:30 p.m. November 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m October 5 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Rosario Cruz Alcantara
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'My face and my clothes were on fire'
- Complaint: Man found with items from JRMS
- Mayor: Dead person found in Harmon could not be identified
- Drug dealer given 11 years for selling meth, gun possession
- 'My First Amendment right'
- Complaint: Suspect found with pounds of meth, guns, $33K
- 'Patience': Cannabis industry's start hampered by mandates
- Man suspected of strangling, threatening woman
- GMH ER surges with sick children waiting for a bed
- Woman again suspected of family violence
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
In other words
- Sen. Mary Camacho Torres
For many of us, home is a sacred place. A shelter of calm. A refuge in times of trouble. That place we can go, where no matter what happens in… Read more
- +2
- Paul Yin-Lien Chen
The 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to be held between Sept. 27 and Oct. 7 in Montreal, Canada, will be … Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In