Rosario Cruz Alcantara

Rosario Cruz Alcantara

Rosario “Dari” Cruz Alcantara, familian “Terao/Lencho”, of Dededo, died October 1 at the age of 90. Last respects will be held from 3:30 - 7:30 p.m. November 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m October 5 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Load entries