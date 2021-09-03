Rosario Gonzales Villagomez, also known as “Mama Baby,” of Barrigada, died Aug. 30 at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7:15 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday. Masses will end Sept. 8. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

