Rosario "Chet" Margarita Brocka Neri, of Dededo, died March 21 at the age of 71. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. April 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Private cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

